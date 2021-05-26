Shots fired at ‘George Floyd Square’ just hours before family-friendly festival to mark anniversary of his murder

George Floyd Square after sounds of shots were reported in the area, on the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

The Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire just hours before it was to be the site of a family-friendly street festival marking the anniversary of his murder by a police officer.

Associated Press video from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – informally known as George Floyd Square – showed people running and seeking cover as shots rang out.

Police said one person later appeared at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that person was hurt in the incident near the intersection.

Philip Crowther, a reporter working for AP Global Media Services, which provides live video coverage to customers, reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots about a block east of the intersection.

Mr Crowther said a storefront window appeared to have been broken by a gunshot.

“Very quickly things got back to normal,” he said. “People here who spend a significant amount of time, the organisers, were running around asking, ‘Does anyone need a medic?’ It seems like there are no injuries.”

Police said they responded to a reports of gunfire at about 10.10am yesterday at the 3800 block of Elliot Avenue South.

Callers told police that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the area.

Soon after, someone went to nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said it was not believed to be a life-threatening injury.

The intersection has been barricaded since soon after Mr Floyd’s death and quickly turned into a memorial – and also a challenging spot for the city, with police officers not always welcome. Yesterday the square was being transformed into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his death, with food, children’s activities and musical performers.

“We’re going to be turning mourning into dancing,” rapper Nur-D tweeted. “We’re going to be celebrating 365 days of strength in the face of injustice.”

Mr Floyd (46), who was black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after then-officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about nine and a half minutes.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of murder and faces sentencing June 25. Three other fired officers still face trial.

The ‘Rise and Remember George Floyd’ celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8pm last night, capped days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination.