Shock return on cards? Hillary Clinton eyes presidential run

Hillary Clinton was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Now Joe Biden’s polling figures are at a low point. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty

Allies of Hillary Clinton have suggested she is considering whether to pursue another presidential run in 2024 as the unpopularity of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deepens.

A shock return by Mrs Clinton – should she win the Democratic nomination – could set up a rematch of the 2016 election against Donald Trump.

In a Wall Street Journal article headlined ‘Hillary Clinton’s 2024 election comeback’, a former aide and a Democrat politician from New York argued that a “perfect storm” for the party made plausible the “once-unfathomable” prospect of a Clinton comeback.

They cited Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, currently at just 42pc, and the fact he will be nearly 82 at the time of the next election.

Vice-president Kamala Harris’s approval rating of just 39pc meant there was a “leadership vacuum” which they said Mrs Clinton could

plug.

It came after Mrs Clinton issued high-profile criticism of left-wing Democrats as she discussed the state of the party last month.

She told NBC: “I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win.

“At the end of the day, it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.”

Last month Bill Clinton told People magazine that not electing his wife in 2016 was “one of the most profound mistakes we ever made”.

The former president said his wife had lost that election because the “whole system was messed up”.

In the Wall Street Journal article, authors Doug Schoen, who worked for Bill Clinton when he was president, and Andrew Stein, a former Democrat president of New York city council, did not profess to have any inside information on Hillary Clinton’s thinking.

But they said, based on her latest public statements, it seemed clear she recognised she could be a “potential front-runner” and was also “setting up a process to help her decide whether or not to run for president again”.

She would “seize the opportunity to run for president

again if an opening presents itself”, they added.

Democrats look set to suffer defeats in the mid-term elections in November – and could lose control of both chambers of the US Congress.

Mrs Clinton, a former senator for New York City, lost the Democratic nomination to Barack Obama in 2008.

She would be aged 77 at the time of the 2024 election.

