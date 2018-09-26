US President Donald Trump has praised hard working Theresa May and said it is great to have her as a friend as they met for talks in New York.

US President Donald Trump has praised hard working Theresa May and said it is great to have her as a friend as they met for talks in New York.

'She's working very hard, like all us, and doing a very, very good job' - Donald Trump praises Theresa May

He said: "It's my great honour to be here with Prime Minister Theresa May. She's working very hard, like all us, and doing a very, very good job.

"We spent a lot of time together on my last trip to the UK and I think that's where we can say we got to know each other and it was like meeting after meeting after meeting and I said this is really good.

"Every meeting became better and better. I will say that we are talking about a lot of different things today - trade, military, security, protection all sorts of things. We have a myriad of things to talk about.

"I just want to say it's great to be with you and it's great to have you as a friend."

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "Thank you very much, it's great to be here, looking forward to the discussions we are going to have on quite a variety of topics.

"The relationship between the US and UK is a really special one, deep and enduring, but there's much for us to talk about as we go forward together, particularly obviously the ambitious and wide-ranging trade deal that we want to do between the UK and US, but also our security partnership and defence partnership and those many challenges we are facing around the world and how we can cooperate."

Mr Trump added: "And we will talk about them and come up with solutions and answers."

Press Association