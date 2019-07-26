Sex-accused millionaire Jeffrey Epstein in suspected suicide attempt

US multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been found unconscious in his Manhattan jail cell after a possible suicide attempt, according to US media.

The Brooklyn-born financier (66) was taken to hospital in New York after guards found him sprawled on the floor of a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre with injuries to his neck, media reported.

His condition remains unclear, and it was not known how he suffered his injuries. Authorities at the prison are investigating whether he may have been a victim of assault.

Mr Epstein was last week denied bail on charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of under-age girls.

On Tuesday, his lawyers appealed against the decision, arguing once more that he should be allowed to await his trial at his $77m (€69m) New York home.

However, prosecutors argued that Mr Epstein posed a significant flight risk, given his $500m (€448m) fortune, private jet and homes around the world.

They also brought forward some of the 80 girls who have accused him.

Mr Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Irish Independent