Seven bodies found in house during search for missing teenagers

Authorities had been searching for Ivy Webster (14) and Brittany Brewer (16) after an Amber alert was issued on Monday

A missing poster was released for 14-year-old Ivy Webster, left, 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, centre, and Jesse McFadden (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP) — © Uncredited

The bodies of seven people, including two missing teenagers and a convicted sex offender, have been discovered at a property in rural Oklahoma.

Authorities had been searching for Ivy Webster (14) and Brittany Brewer (16) after an Amber alert was issued on Monday.

Okmulgee county sheriff Eddy Rice said that they believe the bodies found included Ivy and Brittany as well as registered sex offender Jesse Lee McFadden, whom the two girls had been seen travelling with.

He added that members of McFadden’s family are also thought to be among the deceased, but the county medical examiner had not yet formally identified the bodies.

“We’ve had our share of troubles and woes, but this one is pretty bad,” Rice told reporters.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else.”

He added that authorities were no longer searching for the missing teens or McFadden.

The bodies were found on a property near Henryetta, a small town less than two hours away from Oklahoma City.

McFadden (39) lived at the address where the bodies were found, according to the Oklahoma Sex Offender registry.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison records state that he was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and was released from prison in October 2020.

He was due to go on trial on Monday on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

Brittany’s father Nathan Brewer told Tulsa television station KOTV that one of the bodies discovered was his daughter.

“Brittany was an outgoing person,” he said.

“She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta coming up in July for the National Miss Pageant in Tulsa, and now she ain't gonna make it because she's dead. She's gone.”