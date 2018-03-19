Self-driving Uber vehicle kills woman in first fatal crash involving pedestrian

One of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian in a suburb of Pheonix, Arizona, police said.

One of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian in a suburb of Pheonix, Arizona, police said.

Officers in Tempe said the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman was struck.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died of her injuries in hospital. Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Police said Uber is co-operating in the investigation. Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO tweeted, “Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened.”

It's understood Uber is halting self-driving car tests in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto as a result of the accident. In 2017, Uber suspended the same programme after a different Arizona crash involving one of its vehicles. The incident did not result in any serious injuries.

Press Association