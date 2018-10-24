The US Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former president Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Secret Service intercepts possible explosives sent to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton

A police bomb squad was also sent to TV new channel CNN's offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

A package at TV news channel CNN's office in New York is believed to be a pipe bomb, according to police.

A US official told The Associated Press that investigators believe the explosive that was discovered near the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York, is linked to one found on Monday at the compound of billionaire philantrhopist George Soros.

The official said one of the packages had the return address of US representative Deborah Wasserman Schultz, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

The package addressed to Mr Obama was intercepted on Wednesday by Secret Service agents in Washington.

Neither Mrs Clinton nor Mr Obama received the packages, and neither was at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures, the Secret Service said.

The White House condemned "the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures".

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said: "These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Mrs Clinton was attending campaign events for Democrats in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday and was not at the family's New York residence at the time.

She is headlining a fundraising reception on Wednesday for former health and human services secretary Donna Shalala, who is running for Congress in South Florida.

Mr Clinton was at the family's Chappaqua home at the time the package was intercepted at a Westchester County facility. The device was screened at the facility - not in proximity to their residence - and never reached the Clintons' home.

A law enforcement official told the AP that the package discovered at Mr Soros' home appeared to be a pipe bomb and was in a package placed in a post box outside the gates of the compound. An employee for Mr Soros opened it just inside the gates, not near Mr Soros' quarters.

Press Association