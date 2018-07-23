A second person has died after a gunman shot 14 people in Toronto's Greektown area.

Second person dies after a gunman shot 14 people in Canada

Ontario province's special investigations unit confirmed three people are dead following the Danforth Street attack, including the gunman.

Police located the 29-year-old suspect about three blocks away from the scene and exchanged fire. The man was found dead back on Danforth Street after fleeing.

It is not yet clear whether the man killed himself or died as a result of his injuries after being shot by police

Plainclothes police officers work the scene of shooting in Toronto on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police chief Mark Saunders said the shooting was not random and terrorism had not been ruled out.

Paramedics, firefighters and police converged on the shooting in Toronto's east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops.

Police said the gunman had used a handgun. Earlier reports said nine people had been shot.

Police tweeted that the shooting occurred in the Danforth and Logan avenues area of Greektown, a busy residential area with restaurants and cafes. Shooting started at 10pm local time (0200 GMT Monday).

Witnesses said they heard 20 to 30 shots.

Toronto councillor Paula Fletcher told CP24 she heard that the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

Police work the scene of a shooting in Toronto on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

"It's not gang related. It looks like someone who is very disturbed," Ms Fletcher said.

Councillor Mary Fragedakis also said she heard the gunman was disturbed.

Ms Fletcher said for this to happen in an area where families gather for dinner is a tragedy.

Mass shootings are rare in Toronto.

"We were so used to living in a city where these things didn't happen," Toronto mayor John Tory said.

"But there are things that happen nowadays and they are just unspeakable."

Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year. Deaths from gun violence in the city jumped 53 percent to 26 so far in 2018 from the same period last year, police data last week showed, with the number of shootings rising 13 percent.

Toronto deployed about 200 police officers from July 20 in response to the recent spate in shootings, which city officials have blamed on gang violence.

Tory told reporters that the city has a gun problem and guns were too readily available to too many people.

Press Association