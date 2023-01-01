| 4.2°C Dublin

Second earthquake strikes northern California

Earthquake damage to a building in Rio Dell, California on December 20, 2022. Photo: Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP Expand
Damage caused to a bridge at Fernbridge, in Humboldt County, California, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on December 20, 2022. Photo: Caltrans District 1 via AP Expand

Anirudh Saligrama and Maria Caspani

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month.

The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the US Geological Survey said on Sunday.

