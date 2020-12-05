Scientist (15) named Time’s ‘kid of the year’

A teenage scientist whose inventions include an app capable of tackling cyberbullying has been named Time magazine’s first “kid of the year”.

Gitanjali Rao (15) was one of 5,000 nominees considered for the accolade inspired by the magazine having named 16-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg its person of the year in 2019.

The Colorado teenager’s fascination with science began when an uncle gave her a chemistry set when she was four or five years old. “I am a very curious person,” she told Time. “I cannot see a world filled with kindness without science and technology being involved.

“I don’t look like your typical scientist. Everything I see on TV is that it’s an older, usually white man as a scientist.”

She has devised a phone app and browser extension known as Kindly, which uses artificial intelligence to scan messages before they are sent and warn people that they could be accused of bullying. “You type in a word or phrase, and it’s able to pick it up if it’s bullying, and it gives you the option to edit it or send it the way it is,” she said. “As a teenager, I know teenagers tend to lash out sometimes. Instead, it gives you the chance to rethink what you’re saying so that you know what to do next time around.”

Angered by the scandal of contaminated drinking water in Flint, Michigan, Gitanjali also came up with TETHYS, an app which can detect lead in water using a sensor that can determine chemical changes. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk