Two schoolgirls brought knives to school in a foiled plot to kill classmates, cut them up and drink their blood, authorities in Florida said.

Schoolgirls brought knives to school in bid to 'kill up to 25 classmates and drink their blood', Florida police say

The two girls, aged 11 and 12, were armed with knives at Bartow Middle School before they were caught, according to arrest affidavits released by Bartow Police Department.

The girls face charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a weapon at school, among other charges.

It will be up to prosecutors to decide whether the girls will be charged formally as juveniles or adults, deputy police chief Bryan Dorman said.

After their arrest, the girls were sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Investigators say the girls planned to stake out the school toilets and wait for smaller pupils to enter.

The affidavit says the girls planned to cut their victims' throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims' blood.

Authorities say the girls then planned to kill themselves.

"The plan was to kill at least 1 student but were hoping to kill anywhere from 15-25 students," the affidavit said.

"Killing all of these students was in hopes it would make them worse sinners ensuring that after they committed suicide ... (they) would go to hell so they could be with satan."

Detectives said the girls devised the plot while watching "scary" films at one of their houses over the weekend.

The alleged plot was foiled when administrators searched for them after they did not turn up for class on Tuesday.

The administrators found them in a toilet cubicle and brought them back to their offices where they found the girls in possession of four knives, a pizza cutter and a knife sharpener, police said.

Officials with Polk County Schools said extra police officers and guidance counsellors would be at the school this week.

"School staff quickly responded to a report of suspicious behavior; the students were taken into custody, and no one was harmed," school officials tweeted.

Press Association