Crisis counsellors have met children at a Denver elementary school in the US after a nine-year-old pupil died by suicide having reportedly been bullied for being gay.

School in shock after boy (9) dies by suicide following alleged homophobic bullying

The Denver Post reported that the coroner's office confirmed Jamel Myles died by suicide on Thursday.

Denver Public Schools spokesman Will Jones said Jamel was a fourth-grader at Joe Shoemaker Elementary School.

The boy's mother, Leia Pierce, said: "My child died because of bullying. My baby killed himself."

Ms Pierce told the newspaper that her son came out as gay this summer and began wearing fake fingernails on August 20, the first day at school.

She said she found Jamel's body on Thursday.

School district grief counsellors have met pupils, teachers and school staff.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123, BeLong To 01 670 6223 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Press Association