School ‘concerned’ about 15-year-old’s behaviour before Michigan massacre

Parents walk away with their kids following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Michigan. Photo: Eric Seals

People embrace as they pay their respects at a memorial at Oxford High School in Michigan. Photo: REUTERS/Seth Herald

More details are emerging about Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged with murder and terrorism for allegedly shooting and killing four students and wounding seven at a Michigan high school on Tuesday.

The teenager, who was arraigned in a Michigan court and charged with 24 different counts as an adult, apparently came from a family that was supportive of possessing guns.

His mother, Jennifer Crumbley (43), wrote an open letter to then president-elect Donald Trump on her blog in November 2016.

“As a female and a realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,” she wrote.

“Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”

The semi-automatic handgun Crumbley used to allegedly kill four students and wound many more was legally bought by his father, James Crumbley, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have indicated they may be considering additional charges against the parents.

Officials said on Wednesday that the shooting appeared to have been planned, rather than a spontaneous act of violence.

“There is a mountain of digital evidence – videotape, social media, all digital evidence possible – we are confident that we can show it was premeditation,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters. Before the shooting, the teenager posted ominous messages online.

“Now I become death – destroyer of worlds – see you tomorrow Oxford,” he wrote on Monday.

School administrators had previously flagged him for “behaviour in the classroom they felt was concerning”, according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

His parents had been brought into school the morning of the shooting for a meeting about his conduct.

During Wednesday’s arraignment, police also said they had uncovered two videos on the teenager’s phone in which he describes shooting and killing students at Oxford High School.

A journal found in his backpack also described his wish to shoot other students.

Three students were confirmed dead hours after the shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday – Tate Myre (16), Madisyn Baldwin (17) and 14-year-old Hana St Juliana.

A fourth student, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, died of his injuries in a hospital on Wednesday.

Six other students, aged between 14 and 17, remain hospitalised with gunshot wounds. Some are in a “critical condition”. (©Independent News Service)