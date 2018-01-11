School apologises after children asked to list good reasons for slavery
A Wisconsin private school that asked fourth graders to list three good reasons for slavery and three bad ones has apologised to parents after the mother of a black student posted the assignment on Facebook.
Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Wauwatosa told parents in a letter that the assignment was offensive and "showed a lack of sensitivity".
Trameka Brown-Berry posted a picture of the assignment after seeing her nine-year-old son struggling to answer the question.
She compared the question to asking someone to list three good reasons for rape or the Holocaust.
The school's letter thanked Ms Brown-Berry for bringing the matter to their attention and said the purpose of the homework was not to have students argue that there are any good reasons for slavery.
Press Association