| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Scandal-hit congressman George Santos had charges for 2017 puppy theft expunged

George Santos sits in the House Chamber before U.S. president Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

George Santos sits in the House Chamber before U.S. president Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address. Photo: Reuters

George Santos sits in the House Chamber before U.S. president Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address. Photo: Reuters

George Santos sits in the House Chamber before U.S. president Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address. Photo: Reuters

Dave Collins

Embattled Republican New York congressman George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad cheques apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped him with the case.

The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks, totalling more than $15,000, were from a chequebook that had been stolen from him, according to information provided by the attorney, Tiffany Bogosian.

Most Watched

Privacy