Saudi sisters found tied together in NY river 'killed themselves'

A pair of Saudi Arabian sisters whose bodies washed up together on a New York waterfront deliberately took their own lives, the city's chief medical examiner has concluded.

A pair of Saudi Arabian sisters whose bodies washed up together on a New York waterfront deliberately took their own lives, the city's chief medical examiner has concluded.

Tala Farea (16) and Rotana Farea (23) "bound themselves together before descending into the Hudson River", Barbara Simpson said in a brief statement.

She added: "Today, my office determined that the death of the Farea sisters was the result of suicide."

The siblings' bodies were spotted in Manhattan on October 24 last year, two months after they were last seen at their home in Fairfax, Virginia, where the moved after leaving Saudi Arabia several years ago.

They later lived in a shelter having suffered alleged abuse at home.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Irish Independent