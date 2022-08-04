Sandy Hook school massacre ‘was 100pc real’, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admits in court

Alex Jones is called up to testify at the Travis County Courthouse during the his defamation trial, in Austin, U.S. August 2, 2022. Briana Sanchez/Pool via REUTERS

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones yesterday told a court he now understood it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and said he now believes it was “100pc real”.

He was speaking a day after the parents of a six-year-old boy killed in the 2012 attack testified about the suffering, death threats and harassment they have endured because of what Jones has trumpeted on his media platforms.

“Especially since I’ve met the parents. It’s 100pc real,” the Infowars host told a Texas trial to determine how much he and his media firm Free Speech Systems owe for defaming parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis.

Their son Jesse Lewis was among 20 students who were killed, along with six educators, in the attack in Connecticut, which was the deadliest school shooting in US history.

But Mr Heslin and Ms Lewis have said an apology would not suffice and they said Mr Jones needed to be held accountable for repeatedly spreading falsehoods about the attack. They are seeking at least $150m (€148m).

Mr Jones has portrayed the lawsuit as an attack on his rights to free speech under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

He is the only person testifying in his own defence. His lawyer asked him if he now understands it was “absolutely irresponsible” to push the false claims that the massacre did not happen and no one died.

Mr Jones said he does, but said the media “won’t let me take it back”.

He also complained he has been “typecast as someone that runs around talking about Sandy Hook, makes money off Sandy Hook, is obsessed by Sandy Hook”.

Mr Jones’ testimony came a day after Mr Heslin and Ms Lewis told the courtroom in Austin, where Mr Jones and his companies are based, that Mr Jones and the false hoax claims he and Infowars pushed made their lives a “living hell” of death threats, online abuse and harassment.

They led a day of charged testimony on Tuesday that included the judge scolding the bombastic Mr Jones for not being truthful with some of what he said under oath.

In a gripping exchange, Ms Lewis spoke directly to Ms Jones, who was sitting about three metres away. Earlier that day, Mr Jones was on his broadcast programme telling his audience that Mr Heslin is “slow” and being manipulated by bad people.

“I am a mother first and foremost and I know you are a father. My son existed,” Ms Lewis told Mr Jones. “I am not deep state ... I know you know that ... And yet you’re going to leave this courthouse and say it again on your show.”

At one point, Ms Lewis asked Mr Jones: “Do you think I’m an actor?”

“No, I don’t think you’re an actor,” Mr Jones responded.

Mr Heslin and Ms Lewis are among several Sandy Hook families who have filed several lawsuits alleging that the Sandy Hook hoax claims pushed by Mr Jones have led to years of abuse by him and his followers.

Mr Heslin and Ms Lewis both said they feared for their lives and have been confronted by strangers at home and on the street. Mr Heslin said his home and car have been shot at. The jury heard a death threat sent via telephone message to another Sandy Hook family.

“I can’t even describe the last nine-and-a-half years, the living hell that I and others have had to endure because of the recklessness and negligence of Alex Jones,” Mr Heslin said.

Ms Lewis described threatening emails that seemed to have uncovered deep details of her personal life.

The trial continues.