Sandy Hook families take the fight to gun companies who aim their adverts at teenagers

After agreeing to a $73m (€64.5m) lawsuit settlement with gun-maker Remington, the families of nine Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims say they are shifting their focus to ending firearms advertising with macho themes that exploit young men’s insecurities, all in the hopes of preventing more mass shootings.

The families say Remington used those kinds of ads to promote its AR-15-style rifles — like the one used to kill 20 young children and six educators inside the Newtown, Connecticut, school on December 14, 2012.

Remington’s marketing strategies are expected to be unveiled when the families’ lawyers publicly release thousands of internal company documents obtained during the lawsuit. Lawyers for Remington and its insurers agreed to the disclosure as part of the settlement announced last week.

“This is a case about creating change,” said Nicole Hockley, whose six-year-old son Dylan was killed in the shooting.

“Right now, I’m only waiting really to have access to the documents and to figure out how to use that to help drive safety and better practices for the sales and marketing.”

Hockley, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, has been working with other victims’ relatives to stem gun violence through the Sandy Hook Promise organisation.

The gunmaker’s records could provide one of the most detailed looks yet at the push by firearms manufacturers to popularise AR-15s and similar rifles, say gun industry watchers — especially after a 10-year federal ban on such weapons expired in 2004.

Hockley and outside observers have compared the case to those that led tobacco companies to disclose damaging internal documents and later agree to billions of dollars in settlements over sickened smokers.

It’s not clear when the families’ lawyers will release the documents.

A lawyer for the families, Joshua Koskoff, said the records are being organised for public consumption, a process which is expected to take weeks.

The documents include emails between employees and internal company presentations, Koskoff said. He declined to discuss the contents of the records.

“The information that may come out... there may be features of the way that the gun industry does business that are not either widely known or not widely appreciated,” said Timothy D Lytton, a law professor at Georgia State University.

“This is going to shine a spotlight on the industry’s role in the issue of the problem of gun violence.”

At the news conference last week announcing the settlement, Koskoff displayed the Remington advertising which he said appealed to troubled youths such as Adam Lanza — the 20-year-old man who carried out the Sandy Hook shooting.

Lanza used a Remington-made Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle that was legally owned by his mother. He killed his mother in their Newtown home before going to the school.

The adverts contained messages including ‘Consider Your Man Card Reissued’ and ‘Clear the Room, Cover the Rooftop, Rescue the Hostage’.

Koskoff said Remington targeted younger, at-risk males in advertising and product placement in violent video games. The lawsuit said the company’s advertising played a role in the school shooting, but did not elaborate.

Lanza had severe and deteriorating mental health problems, which combined with his preoccupation with violence and access to his mother’s weapons “proved a recipe for mass murder”, a report by Connecticut’s child advocate said.

According to the latest FBI crimes statistics, of the 13,600 firearms used in homicides in 2020, about 450 were rifles; more than 8,000 handguns were used.

AR-15-style rifles, however, have been used in many notable mass shootings — including those in Sandy Hook, the 2017 Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds, and the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and three staff members.

Remington’s marketing of its AR-15-style rifles before the Sandy Hook shooting contributed to surging sales of the weapon nationwide, Koskoff said.

In the mid- to late 2000s, he said, only about 100,000 AR-15s were sold annually in the US. But by 2012, the number had skyrocketed to more than two million, he said.