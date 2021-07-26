Salvation not temptation as former strip club becomes church

A popular strip club that once beckoned customers off a busy highway in Alaska is now a church offering salvation thanks to a daughter of a former exotic dancer.

Linda Dunegan believes divine intervention played a hand in transforming the Anchorage building that housed Fantasies on 5th into the start-up Open Door Baptist Church, turning the show floor into a sanctuary and trading the dancer’s pole for a pulpit.

“This church came about because I prayed for five years,” said Ms Dunegan, who tried to buy the building before but walked away — for good, she thought — when she and the owner couldn’t come to terms. Then the owner gave a real estate agent a week to sell it and suggested the agent call Ms Dunegan. This time, the deal went through.

Dunegan grew up in a small village in Vietnam but moved with her mother to the US when she was eight. The family struggled financially and moved around a lot.

Then eventually moved to Anchorage where her mother worked in a bar but soon found there was better money to be made dancing in strip clubs.

Linda grew up to forge a three-decade-long career in the military. Along the way, she married Gerry Dunegan, a longshoreman, and together they built a property empire.

Her path to devout Christian took root when she was a child in America and a woman at one of the churches they attended for the free food took her under her wing.

“I work to pay that back today,” she said of the gesture that meant the world to her.

Pastor Kenny Menendez said God called him to start a new church in Anchorage; he just didn’t know he and others would have to excavate through the detritus of a strip club to find it.

The electricity was off on his first visit, but his phone’s torch exposed black and red carpeting, booth seating, private showrooms, poles, a catwalk and a stage, among the Halloween decorations still up after the club abruptly closed a few years ago.

“I looked at it as, ‘Yeah, it could be a church,’” he said. “It just needed a facelift,” which included turning a private lap-dance room into the youth ministry.

Seventy-six people showed up for the grand opening, some to see what a church inside a former strip club looks like. Now they average about 45 people every Sunday.