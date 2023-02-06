| 6.2°C Dublin

Salman Rushdie to publish new novel six months after stabbing attack left him blinded in one eye

Jonathan Allen

Salman Rushdie's new novel Victory City will be published tomorrow, nearly six months after a man repeatedly stabbed the writer onstage during a lecture in what was widely condemned as an attack on freedom of expression.

Rushdie (75) was blinded in his right eye and his left hand was badly injured in the stabbing, which happened more than three decades after Iran instructed Muslims to kill Rushdie because of what religious leaders said was blasphemy in his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses.

