Bill McLoughlin

The suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder, police have said.

Following the attack, police detained Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey.

Matar was formally charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree,” Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement on Saturday.

“He was arraigned on these charges last night and remanded without bail,” the statement added.

Mr Rushdie, 75, suffered damage to his liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye, and was on a ventilator and unable to speak, his agent Andrew Wylie said Friday evening.

“The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed, and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” his agent, Andrew Wylie said in a written statement.

