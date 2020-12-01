Sailor found clinging to sinking boat after two days lost at sea

Stuart Bee clinging to his sinking boat in a photo taken by his rescuers.

A mariner was found clinging to his capsized boat that was poised to slip beneath the waves after going missing for two days near Florida in what coast guard officials called an “incredible” rescue.

Stuart Bee (62) disappeared off the state’s Atlantic coast on his 32ft motorboat Stingray after setting out on Friday.

Following a search, he was eventually spotted on Sunday, 140km off shore, by the crew of a 225ft container ship called Angeles.

Photographs taken by an Angeles crew member showed Mr Bee holding on to the last remaining part of his vessel’s hull that had not been submerged.

He was desperately trying to remain still as it teetered and looked set to sink completely.

After a flotation aid was thrown out he swam for it, and then scrambled on board the Angeles. The first thing he did was make the sign of the cross and ask his rescuers the date.

“As Mr Stuart made the sign of the cross, I knew that faith can move mountains. It made me whisper: ‘God, I praise you in the storm’,” Lacruiser P Relativo, one of the Angeles crew, wrote on Facebook.

He added: “We offered him dry clothes and hot meals. I choose to give him my lucky shirt. I could give him a new one but this one is my favourite.”

Mr Bee told the coast guard his boat had been disabled on Saturday after being beset by mechanical problems.

He went to sleep as he waited to be spotted but, some time after midnight, water poured into the cabin and forced him to climb out of the hatch into the ocean. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk