Rust shooting: District attorney to announce whether Alec Baldwin will face criminal charges

Bevan Hurley

The District Attorney in Santa Fe will announce whether Rust film crew members, including actor Alec Baldwin, will be criminally charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Thursday.

The release of the decision, more than 15 months on from the fatal shooting in October 2021, will be “be a solemn occasion”, a spokesperson for district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said.

