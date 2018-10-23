Russia vows to retaliate if US pulls plug on nuclear treaty

Russia said last night it would be forced to respond in kind to restore the military balance with the US if President Donald Trump carried through on a threat to quit a nuclear arms treaty and began developing new missiles.

Russia said last night it would be forced to respond in kind to restore the military balance with the US if President Donald Trump carried through on a threat to quit a nuclear arms treaty and began developing new missiles.

But Moscow signalled it may be willing to give some ground, with a senior official telling Trump's national security adviser John Bolton that Russia was ready to address US concerns about how the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty was being implemented.

In Washington, Mr Trump reiterated his concern about the treaty, telling reporters: "Russia has not adhered to the agreement. ... When they do, then we'll all be smart and we'll all stop."

He said China, too, should be included in the accord and that until all sides stopped trying to develop new intermediate nuclear arms "there will be nobody that's going to even be close to us".

Mr Trump drew a warning of "military-technical" retaliation from Moscow after saying on Saturday that Washington would withdraw from the Cold War-era pact which rid Europe of land-based nuclear missiles.

Signed by then-US president Ronald Reagan and reformist Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the treaty required the elimination of all short and intermediate-range land-based nuclear and conventional missiles held by both countries in Europe.

Its demise could raise the prospect of a new arms race, and Mr Gorbachev, now a frail 87-year-old, has warned that unravelling it could have catastrophic consequences.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Mr Trump's withdrawal plan a matter of deep concern for Moscow. "Such measures can make the world more dangerous," he told reporters.

Despite repeated Russian denials, US authorities believe Moscow is developing and has deployed a ground-launched system in breach of the treaty that could allow it to launch a nuclear strike on Europe at short notice.

Washington has not yet taken any decision on deploying missiles in Europe targeting Moscow in the event that the INF treaty is scrapped, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Mr Bolton as saying after meetings in the country.

Irish Independent