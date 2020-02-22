Russia 'bids to influence US election for Trump'

'While Mr Trump has imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia, he also has spoken warmly of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.' Photo: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

US intelligence officials have warned Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get re-elected.

The warning was made to Congressional politicians in a closed door meeting, according to three officials familiar with the briefing.

It raises questions about the integrity of the presidential campaign and whether Mr Trump's administration is taking the proper steps to combat the kind of interference the United States saw in 2016.

The officials asked for anonymity. They said the briefing last week focused on Russia's efforts to influence this year's election and sow discord in the American electorate.

The warning was reported by 'The New York Times' and 'The Washington Post'.

A senior administration official told Associated Press the news infuriated Mr Trump, who complained that Democrats would use the information against him.

Over the course of his presidency, he has dismissed the intelligence community's assessment of Russia's 2016 election interference as a conspiracy to undermine his victory. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted: "American voters should decide American elections - not Vladimir Putin." She added all members of Congress "should condemn the president's reported efforts to dismiss threats to the integrity of our democracy & to politicise our intel community."

A day after the February 13 briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, Mr Trump berated director of national intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire.

He announced this week Mr Maguire would be replaced by Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist. The appointment was formalised on Thursday.

US intelligence agencies say Russia interfered in the 2016 election through social media campaigns and stealing and distributing emails from Democratic accounts.

They say Russia was trying to boost Mr Trump's campaign and add chaos to the US political process. Special counsel Robert Mueller concluded Russian interference was "sweeping and systematic" but he did not find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Republican politicians who were in last week's briefing by the DNI's chief election official, Shelby Pierson, pushed back by noting Mr Trump has been tough on Russia, one of the officials said.

While Mr Trump has imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia, he also has spoken warmly of Russian leader Vladimir Putin and withdrawn troops from areas, like Syria, where Moscow could fill the vacuum.

He delayed military aid last year to Ukraine, a Russian adversary - a decision that was at the core of his impeachment proceedings.

The 'Times' said Mr Trump was angry the House briefing was made before the panel's chairman, Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment.

Mr Grenell's background is primarily in politics and media affairs and he has stood down as US ambassador to Germany.

He lacks the extensive national security and military experience of Mr Maguire, as well as previous holders of the position overseeing 17 intelligence agencies.

His appointment does little to heal the president's fraught relations with the intelligence community, which Mr Trump has derided as part of a "deep state" of entrenched bureaucrats that seek to undermine his agenda.

The administration has most notably feuded with the intelligence community over the Russian interference and the events surrounding Mr Trump's impeachment.

Irish Independent