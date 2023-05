Giuliani vehemently and completely denies the allegations in the complaint, a spokesperson said

Rudy Giuliani is being sued for lost wages amid claims that he coerced a woman into sex (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) — © Mary Altaffer

Rudy Giuliani has been sued for $10m (€9m) for sexual assault, harassment, wage theft and other misconduct by a former associate who claims he forced her to perform sex acts on him and work in the nude.