Roommates butchered in bed, 600 tip-offs, no suspect, weapon or witnesses – the Idaho college murder mystery that has stumped police

The university town of Moscow, Idaho, woke up on Tuesday with law enforcement everywhere, students scarce and answers still elusive in the frustrating – and terrifying – investigation into the quadruple murder of four young people more than a week earlier.

The bodies of Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle (both 20) and 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were discovered around noon on Sunday, November 13.

All four had been stabbed and were found on the second and third floors of a house just two blocks from the University of Idaho (UI) campus. Chapin, a Sigma Chi fraternity member, was spending the night with his girlfriend, Kernodle; she and the other two victims lived with two more female roommates in the three-storey home on King Road.

Almost everything that happened in that residence remains a mystery – compounded by changing stories from law enforcement and wild social media speculation.

The investigation has already included 646 tip-offs, 90 interviews and more than 130 members of law enforcement. The FBI had 44 people working on the murders, including two members of the Behavioural Analysis Unit.

Neighbours in the 25,000-person town that borders Washington State are nervous.

“We are all bruised,” the priest told massgoers on Sunday morning at St Augustine Catholic Church on the UI campus.

He added that the murders provided “a horrid lesson in how close the community really is – and the impact that a violent crime can have”.

The victims’ last hours

Authorities have nailed down the victims’ movements in the hours before their murders. All four, in addition to the other roommates, had been out; the surviving two women arrived home at 1am, police said.

Kaylee and Madison had been partying downtown on Saturday night, spending from 10pm to 1.30am at The Corner Club, a bar at the edge of Main Street.

Then they grabbed pasta at the Grub Truck, a local favourite often parked on Main Street on Saturdays to cater to students leaving bars looking for late-night snacks. Here the two young women were captured on surveillance footage speaking with a hooded young man; he was the focus of much speculation in the immediate aftermath, but has been ruled out as a suspect.

The girls were then driven home by a “private party” who has also been ruled out. They got home at 1.45am.

Ethan and Xana, meanwhile, had been socialising at the Sigma Chi frat house on Saturday night. It is on a hill just across a field and a few minutes’ walk from the girls’ home on King Road.

A little further up the hill from the frat house on campus is the entrance to UI’s Arboretum & Botanical Garden, a 1.4-mile loop and scenic walking spot.

The young couple also arrived back at King Road at about 1.45am, police said.

Madison and Kaylee made several calls after getting home. According to Kaylee’s sister, the calls were to her ex-boyfriend who shared a dog with the victim.

The Goncalves family has repeatedly said they stand by her former boyfriend and do not believe he is in any way involved in the crime.

The 911 call

A 911 call reporting an unconscious person came in at 11.58am on November 13, and it was only when officers responded that the four victims were found stabbed to death. Police were evasive for days about the call; they have not only refused to release the transcript, but have yet to confirm who made the call.

At a press conference a week after the bodies were found, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said for the first time that people other than the surviving roommates had been at the home when police initially responded.

The call was made from one of the survivors’ phones, but Chief Fry refused to say whether it was one of those women. He did confirm the caller was not the killer.

A few hours later, police released an update on Facebook.

“The surviving roommates summoned friends to the residence because they believed one of the second-floor victims had passed out and was not waking up,” the post read.

“At 11.58am, a 911 call requested aid for an unconscious person. The call originated from inside the residence on one of the surviving roommates’ cellphones.

!Multiple people talked with a 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. Officers entered the residence and found the four victims on the second and third floors.”

No one in the house at the time of the call, including the surviving roommates, is considered a suspect.

The post-mortem examinations

Coroner Cathy Mabbutt confirmed the four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a large knife. There were no signs of sexual assault on any of the victims, and they were each stabbed a different number of times and in different places on the body.

Ms Mabbutt said they were all found in their beds, leading officials to believe they were sleeping when the killer struck. Some of the victims had defensive wounds.

Based on his daughter’s injuries, Kernodle’s grieving father said he believes the “tough” 20-year-old fought her killer to the end.

Ms Mabbutt said it was not possible to determine which victim was attacked first, but she estimated they were all killed “early in the morning, some time after 2am, but still during the night”.

No murder weapon has been found, but police confirmed they have been contacting local businesses to determine if a fixed-blade knife had been recently bought.

A local store owner said officials had been especially interested in sales of a military-style ‘Rambo’ knife they believe could have been the murder weapon.

Expand Close Police at the home in King Road following the horror discovery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Police at the home in King Road following the horror discovery

The search

Relatives, friends and local volunteers have been searching the grounds of the Arboretum and Botanical Gardens on the UI campus for “anything that looks like a clue”.

The efforts were organised by Sheldon Kernodle, a cousin of victim Xana Kernodle. At least a dozen people wearing name tags were conducting what looked like a grid search near the campus entrance to the gardens, on a hill just a stone’s throw from the scene of the murders.

Stepping carefully, shaking trees and brush and even crawling on their bellies, the volunteers were looking for “just whatever we can find”, said another man who declined to be named.

Others were passing out fliers and taping them to lampposts, businesses and anything they could find.

When Mr Kernodle announced the search on social media, he said the family “will continue to have trust in the Moscow Police Department and by no means want to impede or interfere with the investigation”.

What families have said

Grieving relatives of the victims have grown frustrated with the lack of progress in the investigation – with their loved ones’ killer or killers still at large more than a week on.

Last week, Goncalves’s sister, Aubrie, issued a plea on her Instagram page, warning students in Moscow that they are not safe while her sibling’s “sicko” killer remains at large.

“To the students of the University of Idaho that are still staying around campus, leave,” she wrote. “Your grades are severely less important than your lives. I wish all the students of UI safety and peace. You guys are not safe until this sicko is found.

“If the person who did this is capable of killing four innocent people, they are capable of killing more. The last thing I want is to have another family experience what I, and my family, is experiencing now.”

Goncalves’s parents, Steve and Kristi, told Fox News at the weekend that the killer had left the crime scene a “mess”, which had led to delays in the investigation.

“They’re telling us there’s so much evidence it’s going to take a lot of time to process it all,” Mr Goncalves said. “This wasn’t like a pinpoint crime. This person was sloppy.”

The families have also condemned the online speculation swirling around the case, as gaps in official information has helped give power to conspiracies.

The lack of suspects

Authorities yesterday still had no announced suspects and no one in custody. They could not say if the killer might still be in town.

They have been vague and contradictory from the start about whether locals should be scared.

Initially, the Moscow mayor said the murders had been a “crime of passion” He and police also told the public there was no threat – then backtracked days later.

Police and the university said they had increased security, but there was not a very visible presence, aside from within the immediate vicinity of the crime scene and the announced search areas. While many students had already cleared out of town, many who remained are scared.

One student, working at a chain restaurant just down the road from the campus, said that, before the murders, she would think nothing of walking miles through the area, even at night. Now she is afraid to walk alone to her car.

Most of her out-of-town classmates had already left – and many, she said, were not coming back.