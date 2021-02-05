Romney offer to ease child poverty helps Biden plan

Republican Senator Mitt Romney has proposed giving at least $3,000 (€2,500) per child to millions of American families, lending bipartisan support to President Joe Biden’s push to dramatically expand child benefits.

Romney’s proposal would provide $4,200 (€3,510) per year for every child up to the age of six, as well as $3,000 per year for every child aged six to 17. Senior Democrats are drafting legislation as part of their $1.9trn (€1.34trn) stimulus proposal that would provide $3,600 (€3,010) per year for every child up to the age of six, as well as $3,000 for every child aged six to 17.

The emergence of Mr Romney’s child benefits plan as Democrats prepare a similar effort could give the White House an opportunity to incorporate policies with bipartisan support into its relief package. The Utah senator has suggested Mr Biden’s stimulus proposal is too expensive, meaning he may vote against the broader plan even if it includes much of his new child benefits proposal.

Mr Romney’s new plan, like the one being explored by senior Democrats, would provide benefits monthly by depositing it directly in recipients’ bank accounts.

Advocates for expanding child benefits say they will make an enormous dent in child poverty in the United States, although some right-wing scholars argue the benefits may discourage parents from pursuing employment. Republican support for Mr Romney’s proposal is unclear.

His Family Security Act would be paid for, in part, by eliminating Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a welfare programme, as well as other existing federal tax credits for children and working families. Many Democrats are likely to oppose this part of Mr Romney’s plan.

“The Family Security Act creates a new national commitment to American families by modernising and streamlining antiquated federal policies into a monthly cash benefit,” said a statement from the office of the 2012 Republican presidential nominee. “This plan would immediately lift nearly three million children out of poverty, while providing a bridge to the middle class.”

The United States has among the highest rates of child poverty in the developed world, a trend exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

That has led Democratic members of congress to spearhead legislation to expand child benefits that command near-universal support among Democratic politicians.

Their push is now gaining bipartisan momentum in part because of social conservatives such as Mr Romney and Senator Mike Lee, who have expressed alarm about high levels of child poverty.

Mr Romney’s plan would have a dramatic impact on lowering child poverty, according to an analysis by the Niskanen Centre think tank. The percentage of children in poverty would fall by about 32pc, with close to three million lifted out of poverty.

Additionally, the percentage of children in “deep poverty” would fall by about 50pc, meaning about 1.2 million children would be lifted out of poverty.

