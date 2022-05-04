| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Roe v Wade: My pregnancy reveal was a message about abortion – for very good reason

Make no mistake: women will continue to have abortions if Roe is overturned – but many of them will die trying

As the Supreme Court considers overturning the landmark abortion law, emotions will run high on both sides of the debate (AP) Expand

Close

As the Supreme Court considers overturning the landmark abortion law, emotions will run high on both sides of the debate (AP)

As the Supreme Court considers overturning the landmark abortion law, emotions will run high on both sides of the debate (AP)

As the Supreme Court considers overturning the landmark abortion law, emotions will run high on both sides of the debate (AP)

Harriet Sinclair

Being far too old for TikTok, and something of a social-mediaphobe, there was no gender reveal announcement accompanying the early days of my pregnancy. Instead of releasing blue balloons or cutting into a cake filled with themed candies, I inadvertently announced my pregnancy in a post about abortion.

It was 2018; the then president Donald Trump had reinstated the global gag rule rescinded by Barack Obama, effectively blocking sexual health clinics that provide access to abortions from using federal funding. Numerous states were gearing up to limit abortion – in short, a prelude to the current potential overturning of landmark abortion law Roe v Wade.

Most Watched

Privacy