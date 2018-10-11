News North America

Thursday 11 October 2018

Rocket carrying space station crew fails in mid air

Polina Ivanova and Andrew Osborn

Booster rockets carrying a Soyuz spacecraft with a Russian and a U.S. astronaut on board headed for the International Space Station failed mid-air on Thursday, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing, Russian news agencies reported.

Agencies cited sources as saying that the crew was safe and was making an emergency landing in Kazakhstan where the unsuccessful launch took place.

More to follow ...

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News