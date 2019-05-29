ROBERT Mueller has announced his retirement from the US Department of Justice.

ROBERT Mueller has announced his retirement from the US Department of Justice.

Robert Mueller announces resignation as he states charging Trump was never an option

For the past two years Mueller held the role of special counsel overseeing the investigation into potential Russia interference in the US presidential race.

In his first public comments on his investigation, said today that charging US President Donald Trump was never an option for his team of prosecutors, citing Justice Department guidelines that prohibit charging a sitting president.

"Charging the president with a crime was ... not an option we could consider," Mueller told reporters as he announced his resignation. "We concluded that we would not reach a determination one way or the other about whether the president committed a crime."

A redacted version of the 448-page Mueller report was published in April, concluding the campaign of Trump did not engage in a criminal conspiracy with Moscow to win the White House.

Mr Mueller said today: "The report is my testimony."

Mueller declined to make a judgment on whether Trump obstructed justice, although the report outlined 10 instances in which Trump tried to impede the investigation.

Trump has said the two-year investigation exonerated him after repeatedly denouncing it as a witch hunt. The investigation ensnared dozens of people, including several top Trump advisers and a series of Russian nationals and companies.

U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Among them are his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who is serving 7 1/2 years in prison for financial crimes and lobbying violations, and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who recently began a three-year sentence for campaign-finance violations and lying to Congress.

Since the report's release, Democratic lawmakers have tried without success to get the full report and underlying evidence. The House Judiciary Committee also is negotiating for Mueller to testify at a hearing.

Trump has said Mueller should not testify before Congress but that the final decision was up to Attorney General William Barr. Democrats have denounced Barr, saying he misrepresented the special counsel's findings.

Mueller appeared to have misgivings at one point as well, complaining to Barr in March that he had initially disclosed his main findings in an incomplete way that caused public confusion. In congressional testimony in April, Barr dismissed Mueller's concerns as "a bit snitty."

Barr now is leading a review of the origins of the Russia investigation in what is the third known inquiry into the FBI's handling of the matter.

Trump harbours suspicions that the Democratic administration of President Barack Obama started the investigation in 2016 to undermine his presidency.

More to follow...

Reuters