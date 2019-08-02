Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the daughter of the Guildford Four's Paul Hill and the granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy, has died at the age of 22.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the daughter of the Guildford Four's Paul Hill and the granddaughter of Robert F Kennedy, has died at the age of 22.

She was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy's daughter and fifth child Courtney.

Emergency services were called to the Kennedy residence in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the BBC.

She was pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

A Barnstable Police cruiser sits at the top of Marchant Avenue as police investigate the death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Mr Hill is one of four people wrongly convicted of an IRA pub bombing in 1974, who were collectively known as the Guildford Four.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse. Her life was filled with hope, promise and love," the family said in a statement.

"She cared deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother Ethel, who said, “The world is a little less beautiful today.

"She lit up our lives with her love, her peals of laughter and her generous spirit. Saoirse was passionately moved by the causes of human rights and women’s empowerment and found great joy in volunteer work, working alongside indigenous communities to build schools in Mexico. We will love her and miss her forever."

Police said they were called to a report of "an unattended death" and have launched an investigation.

Belfast Telegraph