The style cognoscenti will soon descend on New York for the September round of more than 200 shows and other events at fashion week.

The style cognoscenti will soon descend on New York for the September round of more than 200 shows and other events at fashion week.

Rihanna will launch her new lingerie line, Savage x Fenty

Among the highlights will be pop star Rihanna.

She’ll close eight days of fashion on September 12, with an “immersive experience” focused on her new lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

The collection of loungewear, intimate apparel and accessories will be immediately available for purchase on SavageX.com.

Kate Spade will honour its namesake with a tribute, three months after she killed herself.

The company Spade sold off years ago will introduce a new designer, Nicola Glass.

But don’t look for Alexander Wang. He’s not showing during the fashion week schedule these days.

And Victoria Beckham won’t be there as she has decamped to London to mark her company’s 10th year in business.

Online Editors