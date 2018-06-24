Revealed: All the pictures from the World's Ugliest Dog contest - including the worthy winner

Zsa Zsa won the title on Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections - some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues.

The dog's owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive 1,500 dollars for Zsa Zsa's win.

The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet and they are evaluated by a panel of judges.

The competition included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.