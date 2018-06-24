News North America

Sunday 24 June 2018

Revealed: All the pictures from the World's Ugliest Dog contest - including the worthy winner

Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog, Zsa Zsa, was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog, Zsa Zsa, was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Himisaboo, Chinese Crested and Dachshund mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Martha, a Neopolitan Mastiff who won the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest, stands onstage before this year's winner was announced at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is hugged by owner Megan Brainard after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog, Zsa Zsa, was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Josie, a Chinese Crested mix, is checked by judges Debbie Abrams, right, and Jo Ling Kent during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Josie finished third in the contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Megan Brainard, center, reacts after her dog Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, bottom, is announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Also pictured at left is Yvonne Morones, holding her dog Scamp, who placed second, and Linda Elmquist, holding her dog Josie, who finished third. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Josie, a Chinese Crested mix, is checked by judges Debbie Abrams, right, and Jo Ling Kent during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Josie finished third in the contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Meatloaf, a bulldog mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, stands onstage with Megan Brainard, before being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday in the competition where dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues flaunt their imperfections. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Martha, a Neopolitan Mastiff who won the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest, stands onstage before this year's winner was announced at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Himisaboo, Chinese Crested and Dachshund mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Rascal Deux is held by owner Dane Andrew before competing in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

A nine-year-old English bulldog has been named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title on Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

Himisaboo, Chinese Crested and Dachshund mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Himisaboo, Chinese Crested and Dachshund mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The dog's owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive 1,500 dollars for Zsa Zsa's win.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections - some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues.

Martha, a Neopolitan Mastiff who won the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest, stands onstage before this year's winner was announced at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Martha, a Neopolitan Mastiff who won the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog Contest, stands onstage before this year's winner was announced at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet and they are evaluated by a panel of judges.

The competition included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is hugged by owner Megan Brainard after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is hugged by owner Megan Brainard after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Last year's winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha - a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on a Friday night, but organisers moved this year's competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog, Zsa Zsa, was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog, Zsa Zsa, was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Meatloaf, a bulldog mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Meatloaf, a bulldog mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News