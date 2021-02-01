Republicans try to slash Biden’s $1.9trn Covid plan by at least two-thirds

Ten moderate Republican US senators have urged President Joe Biden to significantly downsize his $1.9trn (€1.6trn) Covid-19 relief package to win bipartisan support.

A top White House economic adviser signalled willingness to discuss the ideas raised by Republican senators who floated a $600bn (€495bn) alternative, but said the president was not willing to compromise on the need for a comprehensive bill to address the public health crisis and economic fallout.

“He is open to ideas, wherever they may come… What he’s uncompromising about is the need to move with speed on a comprehensive approach here,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council. “A piecemeal approach... is not a recipe for success.”

It was unclear whether the outreach by 10 of the 50 Republicans in the 100-seat chamber would shift plans by congressional Democrats to take up legislation in the coming days. President Biden and fellow Democrats are seeking to make use of their control of the House of Representatives and Senate to move quickly on the president’s top goal of addressing the pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said his chamber would begin work on it as early as this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would complete a preliminary step before the end of the week.

Congress enacted $4trn (€3.3trn) in Covid-19 relief last year.

Passage of the new relief legislation not only would help Americans and businesses reeling during a pandemic that has killed about 440,000 people in the United States but also offers an early test of President Biden’s promise to work to bridge the partisan divide in Washington. Mr Biden took office on January 20.

The president’s proposal includes $160bn (€132bn) for vaccines and testing, $170bn (€140bn) for schools and universities, and funds to give certain Americans a $1,400 (€1,150) per-person stimulus cheque, among other ideas.

Some Republicans have questioned the overall price tag, while others urged more targeted measures, particularly over the direct payments to individuals.

In their letter to the president, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and seven other senators said their compromise proposal could be quickly passed with bipartisan support.

They said their proposal included more targeted assistance for families in need and additional funds for small businesses, while echoing President Biden’s funding to boost vaccines and testing.

“Ours is about $600bn. We’re targeted to the needs of the American people,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, one of the 10 senators.

He added that their plan included less school funding, saying many private schools had already reopened and that “the real problem is public schools” and “unions telling their teachers not to go to work”.

Fellow Republican Rob Portman, who also signed the letter, said direct cheques should be limited to individuals making $50,000 (€41,000) and less and families making $100,000 (€82,000) or less.

Some moderate Democrats also urged changes to Mr Biden’s package while more liberal Democrats have pushed for more spending and other provisions such as a federal minimum wage hike to $15-an-hour (€12.40) – more than double the current rate.

