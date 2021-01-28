Republicans show support for Trump in test vote ahead of impeachment trial

Boost: Donald Trump has reached out to senators for support. Photo: REUTERS/Leah Millis

All but five Republican senators have backed former president Donald Trump in a key test vote ahead of his impeachment trial.

The results suggest the proceedings are likely to end with Mr Trump’s acquittal on the charge that he incited the January 6 Capitol riot.

The vote also demonstrated the continued hold Mr Trump holds over GOP officeholders, even after his exit from the White House under a historic cloud caused by his refusal to concede the November election and his unprecedented efforts to challenge the result.

Mr Trump’s trial is not scheduled to begin until February 9, but senators were sworn in for the proceedings on Tuesday and they immediately voted on an objection raised by Senator Rand Paul questioning the constitutional basis for the impeachment and removal of a former president.

“Impeachment is for removal from office, and the accused here has already left office,” he argued, adding that the trial would “drag our great country down into the gutter of rancor and vitriol, the likes of which has never been seen”.

Democrats argue that Mr Trump must be held accountable for the riot, which saw the Capitol overrun and claimed the lives of one police officer and four rioters.

Mr Paul’s argument, they said, suggests presidents can act with impunity late in their terms.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said the argument is “flat-out wrong by every frame of analysis – constitutional context, historical practice, precedent and basic common sense”.

The final vote was 55 to 45 to kill Mr Paul’s objection, with GOP senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Patrick Toomey joining all 50 Democrats.

The largely partisan vote indicated much of the GOP’s anger over Mr Trump’s actions has faded.

Notably, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell – who previously said Mr Trump had “provoked” the mob – voted to back Mr Paul and Mr Trump, who has reached out to senators to marshal support for his defence.

Convicting Mr Trump would require support from 67 members of the 100-member body.

The Democratic-led House has already impeached Mr Trump a historic second time. If convicted in the Senate, he could be barred from holding future office with a subsequent majority vote.

Mr Paul had sought to muster at least 34 votes in support of his objection to signal there were enough senators with misgivings to secure an acquittal. After the vote, he declared “the impeachment trial is dead on arrival”.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been advising Mr Trump on his defence, said he considered 45 votes to be “a floor, not a ceiling” for an acquittal vote.

“He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing, and the trial will be over in a couple of weeks,” he told reporters.

Some senators who voted with Mr Paul disputed that the vote was a foolproof indication of the trial’s outcome.

Senator Rob Portman said he wanted to hear a debate on the constitutionality question but had not yet decided whether to convict Mr Trump.

But several other Republicans, including Ms Collins, drew the conclusion that an acquittal was now a fait accompli.

“I think it’s pretty obvious from the vote today that it is extraordinarily unlikely that the president will be convicted,” she said. “Just do the math.”

Before the vote, Republican senators heard from Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor who has argued that a former president cannot be tried for impeachment.

Mr Turley said he had presented a nuanced argument: that the benefits of condemning a now-departed president were “outweighed by the cost” of setting the precedent that Congress could retrospectively impeach and remove former presidents, thus creating a new political weapon.

The theory has gained traction among Republicans as a way to side with Mr Trump while sidestepping the question of whether he “incited” the violence at the Capitol – the allegation at the heart of the impeachment. (© The Washington Post)

