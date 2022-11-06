Republicans inch closer to New York governor’s office, as Democrats ‘miss the memo’ on crime

In the United States, the Democratic Party stronghold of New York is on the cusp of electing a Republican governor — as fears over rising crime has opened up a potential path to victory for the opposition.

Kathy Hochul’s double-digit lead over Republican contender Lee Zeldin has fallen to single digits in recent weeks, as he hammers her over hot-button issues such as crime.

The development even prompted Hochul to describe herself last week as the “underdog” in the race.

A loss would prompt some serious soul-searching in the party of US president Joe Biden. The bluer-than-blue east coast state has only elected two Republican governors in the past 70 years.

Hochul had largely spent her career toiling in political obscurity — until last summer, when she took up the mantle as New York state’s first female governor.

The 64-year-old has spent the last few months focusing her campaign on abortion rights and on the January 6 attack on the US Capitol — and in doing so, critics say she failed to read the mood of the electorate.

Meanwhile Lee Zeldin (43), a former attorney and congressman from Long Island, has been holding daily press conferences outside subway stations, trying to highlight the scourge of violent crime.

“People are walking these streets like they’re in a combat zone,” he said outside a Bronx stop.

Crime is up in New York City by 30pc this year, including a 33pc increase in robberies and an 11pc increase in rapes, according to New York Police Department figures.

Recent incidents include a mass shooting on the subway in Brooklyn, and the death of a female Deloitte employee who was pushed onto the tracks at Times Square.

When asked the most important issue in New York, 28pc of respondent voters picked crime, according to a Quinnipiac poll conducted in mid-October.

In a separate survey, only 6pc ranked abortion first.

In a sign of his concern, Biden is due back In New York today — his third trip in recent weeks.

“I think every Democrat should be worried,” said Rich Azzopardi, political pollster and founder of PR company Bulldog Strategies.

