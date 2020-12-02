Republicans have raised over $150m to help secure Trump’s future

President Donald Trump’s political operation has raised more than $150million (€125m) since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign, according to people with knowledge of the contributions.

The influx of political donations is one reason Mr Trump and some allies are inclined to continue a legal onslaught and public affairs blitz focused on baseless claims of election fraud, even as their attempts have repeatedly failed in court and as key states continue to certify wins for president-elect Joe Biden.

Much of the money raised since the election probably will go into an account for the president to use on political activities after he leaves office, while some of the contributions will go toward what’s left of the legal fight.

The people with knowledge of the fundraising amounts spoke on the condition of anonymity. The Trump campaign declined to comment.

The surge of donations is largely from small-dollar donors, campaign officials say. The campaign has sent about 500 post-election fundraising pitches to donors, often with hyperbolic language about voter fraud and the like.

“I need you now more than ever,” says one recent email that claims to be from the president. “The Recount Results were BOGUS,” says another.

“Our democracy and freedom is at risk like never before, which is why I’m reaching out to you now with an URGENT request,” reads an email to donors from Vice President Mike Pence. “President Trump and I need our STRONGEST supporters, like YOU, to join the Election Defence Task Force. This group will be responsible for DEFENDING the Election from voter fraud, and we really need you to step up to the front lines of this battle.”

The donations are purportedly being solicited for the Official Election Defence Fund. But there is no such account. The fundraising requests are being made by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee that raises money for the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. That committee shares its funds with the group Save America that Mr Trump set up in early November and that he can use to fund his post-presidency activities. (© The Washington Post)

