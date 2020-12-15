Republican senator in Georgia run-off poses with ex-KKK leader

Smiling and sporting a dark green cap with an American flag, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, posed side by side with a former Ku Klux Klan leader at a campaign event in Dawsonville, Georgia.

But after the viral photo with Chester Doles drew intense criticism amid a crucial Senate runoff campaign, the senator is now distancing herself from any association with the long-time white supremacist.

A campaign spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday that Ms Loeffler was unaware she was posing with a man who spent decades in the KKK and the neo-Nazi National Alliance.

“Kelly had no idea who that was, and if she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” Stephen Lawson, Ms Loeffler’s campaign spokesman, said in a statement.

Ms Loeffler’s photo with Mr Doles is the latest inflammatory moment in a tight race against her Democratic rival, the Rev Raphael Warnock.

The senator is attempting to help Republicans keep control of the Senate in one of two runoff elections on January 5 in a state that went for president-elect Joe Biden, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992.

Mr Doles claimed to the Associated Press on Sunday to have “publicly renounced racism” in recent years.

His long history of white supremacism has been well-documented. In 1993, he was jailed for beating a black man in Maryland, and was sentenced again on separate weapons violations in Georgia.

In a 1998 prison interview with The Post, Mr Doles, with tattoos on his hands of a swastika and the words, “WHITE POWER,” said he was one of five generations of family to belong to the KKK.

“I definitely follow the Nazis. National Socialism is my religion,” he said.

Mr Doles also followed the National Alliance, which the Southern Poverty Law Centre had deemed for decades to be the “most dangerous and best organized Neo-Nazi” group in the United States.

On Sunday, the Rev Warnock, Ms Loeffler’s opponent, said he was not convinced by her campaign’s claims that she was unaware of Mr Doles’s past.

He noted that she had also attended an event in September where he was removed.