Republican leader Kevin McCarthy twists to victory, but now can he control the ‘crazy caucus’?

Kevin McCarthy’s election as speaker of the US House of Representatives — a tumultuous ordeal encompassing 15 ballots over five days — provides a preview of the potential for chaos in Washington over the coming months.

In the wee hours last Saturday, McCarthy was awarded the speaker’s gavel after a drawn-out and at times embarrassing series of votes imposed on him by party colleagues.

With each ballot, analysts speculated on the deals or concessions being offered to recalcitrant Republicans. Shortly before the last ballot, Matt Gaetz, a so-called “Never Kevin” firebrand from Florida, took to the airwaves to confess: “We’re at the stage right now where I’m running out of things to ask for”.

To reach the required votes, McCarthy and his lieutenants resembled Santa Claus and his elves. At the 15th try — and right after the intra-party acrimony almost turned to fisticuffs on the House floor — this Christmas-in-January spectacle came to an end.

As daylight sessions turned into nocturnal assemblies, observers kept asking: what price did McCarthy pay to become the highest-ranking Republican in the federal government and second in line for the presidency? Was getting the gavel worth giving away the House?

A key concession that he accepted (after saying he never would) is that a single lawmaker of the majority party can introduce “a motion to vacate” the chair at any time. This mechanism, essentially the trigger for a no-confidence vote, means McCarthy will be looking over his shoulder whenever a contentious issue arises.

In addition, spending hawks are promised greater authority in cutting the federal budget, and some extreme hardliners will receive crucial committee assignments. There is also the assurance of a new subcommittee to investigate what’s called “the weaponisation of the federal government”. Many initiatives appear to have partisan predisposition.

Going into November’s midterms, opinion surveys predicted a sizable increase in Republican House membership. But Republicans gained only nine seats — from 213 to 222 — only four more than what’s required for the majority.

Two years ago, after the previous congressional elections, Democrats also began control of the House with 222 members. Despite the slim margin, Nancy Pelosi in 2021 won the speakership on the first ballot.

She exerted party discipline and promoted unity. Today’s GOP is markedly different, and this year was the first since 1859 when so many votes were necessary to pick a speaker.

On a political spectrum, House Republicans represent a near-irreconcilable variety of viewpoints — from moderates of the traditional party establishment to far-right figures who embrace conspiracy theories. Eighteen new, middle-ground GOP legislators won in districts Joe Biden carried in 2020, while 50 or so belong to the ultra-rightwing Freedom Caucus.

Arriving at anything resembling consensus with this disparate assemblage is onerous at best. Since the midterms, McCarthy has been dogged by a group of some 20 arch-conservative members.

To win the gavel, McCarthy has had to turn himself into a political contortionist.

For instance, last autumn, when election prospects looked rosy for his party, he admitted to a reporter that “the country doesn’t like impeachment used for political purposes at all”.

By late November, in an effort to sway far-right colleagues, he changed his message, calling for the immediate resignation of homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose responsibility includes monitoring the US-Mexico border.

“If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign,” McCarthy said, “House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin an impeachment inquiry”.

McCarthy’s most dramatic political pirouette took place in the wake of the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He took to the floor of the House a week later and pointed his finger at Donald Trump, suggesting “a censure resolution would be prudent”.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters”, he said. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding”.

Kevin McCarthy's most dramatic political pirouette took place in 2021 over Trump's 'responsibility' for the Capitol riots. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Within days, the then-minority leader backtracked. On January 21, he told reporters: “I don’t believe he [Trump] provoked it [the attack] if you listen to what he said at the rally”. In a TV interview at the same time, he went further, claiming somewhat remarkably that “everybody across this country has some responsibility”.

A week later, he visited the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. A photo of the two men, grinning widely, delivered the message to Republicans and others that any perceived breach was repaired.

A principal reason McCarthy made this swift about-face is that a large majority of his House conference didn’t want to hear even a suggestion of criticism levelled at the party’s most prominent leader. Despite incontrovertible evidence to the contrary, most of these representatives believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

In the congressional ceremony to certify the Electoral College votes that took place hours after the insurrection, 139 House Republicans — including McCarthy — voted to object to the official results.

More recently, according to a tally by CBS News after the midterms, the number of election deniers who won House seats in 2022 mushroomed to 156 — or 70pc of the entire GOP House conference. That percentage is almost identical to self-identified Republicans who view Biden as illegitimately elected, a statistic repeatedly seen in opinion surveys the past two years.

By design, House members are federal officeholders closest to the people in their districts, and McCarthy knows where his legislators stand among the party’s core supporters. At the conclusion of the final ballot last week, the new speaker went out of his way to thank Trump profusely, noting: “I don’t think anybody should doubt his influence.”

Still, the slender House majority means individual representatives or small groups exert disproportionate clout. One member with growing influence on McCarthy and others in leadership is Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, who was first elected in 2020 and triumphed again last November.

Considered the embodiment of the fringe on the political periphery when she arrived in Washington, Greene has vaulted from her far-right position to somewhere near the Republican mainstream. She is now often seen at McCarthy’s side.

A QAnon follower when she began her legislative career, Greene has a knack for garnering attention and doesn’t flinch at criticism. At a Michigan campaign rally last autumn, she declared, “I’m not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead, and they’ve already started the killings.” A few weeks ago, she told a New York City dinner that if she had helped to organise the January 6 attack on the Capitol, “we would have won. Not to mention, we would have been armed”.

Her remarks might appal most people, but she has established a cadre of loyal adherents in her district and across the US. In fact, during her first term in office, she raised over $12m.

Besides launching verbal grenades with abandon, Greene has other ways of making news. The day after Biden was inaugurated in 2021, she introduced a resolution to impeach him. She based her action — the first of several such resolutions — on the claim that he abused his power while serving as vice-president under Barack Obama.

One member with growing influence on McCarthy and others in leadership is Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia. Photo by Marco Bello/Reuters

Greene has had plenty of time to raise money, propose impeachment and make fiery speeches because within a month of her joining, the House voted 230 to 199 to remove her from committee assignments for social media posts endorsing violence against Democrats and propagating bizarre ideas. (One claimed California wildfires were started by space lasers operated by a wealthy Jewish family.)

Identified early as one of Trump’s most devoted acolytes and frequently photographed with him at rallies, she now flamboyantly backs McCarthy. She is now angling for appointments to key committees, including the high-profile one on “Oversight and Accountability”, which promises to be intensely covered by the media.

With Republicans in the House majority and Democrats still in control of the Senate, we can expect the parties to be at almost-perpetual loggerheads.

That usually results in an increase in investigations by the party in charge of each chamber. House Republicans are already boasting that they plan to probe the business practices of Biden and his son, Hunter, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in the summer of 2021 and the response to the Covid pandemic under the Biden administration.

But those are just a few of the more newsworthy subjects. James Comer of Kentucky, the incoming oversight chairman, recently told the NBC News programme Meet the Press: “We’re going to investigate between 40 and 50 different things”.

This is new territory for the Biden White House. How they respond to the scrutiny will have significant consequences for the 2024 presidential election. With the president repeatedly saying he intends to seek a second term, the investigations will have one overriding objective: weakening him as he heads into the campaign season.

While McCarthy is enjoying winning his intra-party brawl, recent history hoists warning flags. Since 2007, when McCarthy began his House career, there have been three speakers.

Pelosi, a Democrat, wielded the gavel from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 until last Saturday. A pair of Republicans ran the House between Pelosi’s two stints: John Boehner (2011 to 2015) and Paul Ryan (2015 to 2019).

Both Boehner and Ryan found managing the GOP near-impossible. Boehner, in fact, resigned with more than a year remaining in his speakership, explaining later in a memoir that dealing with his party’s “crazy caucus” helped drive him out the door.

Ryan fought numerous battles with the Freedom Caucus and ultimately decided to retire from politics at the age of 48.

As the number of ballots in the recent speaker’s election mounted, hand-wringing directed at the “crazy” or “chaos” caucus grew. With each concession that was extracted, McCarthy seemed increasingly malleable while always projecting optimism amid the frustration.

Between votes near the end of the process, a reporter asked McCarthy, “How do you expect to govern this way? It’s been taking this long...”

With alacrity and a straight face, McCarthy responded: “See, this is the great part. Because it took this long, now we learned how to govern. So now we’ll be able to get the job done”.

In coming weeks, America and the world will be able to judge whether the new speaker and House Republicans have learned the art of governing and if such confidence is justified.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American studies at the University of Notre Dame and adjunct professor at Dublin City University. A new edition of his book ‘The Glory and the Burden: The American Presidency from the New Deal to the Present’ was published in October