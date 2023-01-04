| 10.5°C Dublin

Republican Kevin McCarthy fails again to be elected speaker of US House of Representatives after four voting rounds

Lisa Mascaro

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed again to be elected speaker of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday after four rounds and two days of voting.

McCarthy fared no better on day two of the voting than he did on opening day ballots as conservative holdouts rejected him with their votes in his bid to replace Democrat Nanci Pelosi. No minds appeared to have changed, and he was falling far short of the 218 votes typically needed to win the gavel.

