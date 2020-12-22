Reporter leaves her husband after falling in love with hated US fraudster she interviewed

A financial reporter who broke the story of one of America’s most reviled fraudsters has left her marriage and her job after falling in love with him.

Christie Smythe disclosed in 2015 how Martin Shkreli – dubbed the “Pharma Bro” for manipulating medicine prices – was under investigation for trading violations.

The brash New York hedge fund boss, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence, even raised the price of one life-saving drug by 5,000pc.

Ms Smythe (38) has now revealed how she fell in love with him while covering his story, despite being warned he was a “master manipulator”.

She has divorced her partner and plans to start a family with Shkreli, despite only ever kissing him during a prison visit. He is not eligible for release for three more years.

She gave details of the couple’s affair in an interview with Elle magazine.

Shkreli (37) was convicted of three counts of fraud in 2017, having looted $11m (€9m) of stock from his own firm to bail out a failed hedge fund he ran.

Before his trial, his lifestyle and unrepentant behaviour led to him being branded the unacceptable face of so-called “Big Pharma” profiteering.

He smirked when testifying to Congress about price fixing, sparred with critics on Twitter, and spent $2m on a rare album by Wu-Tang Clan, a hip-hop group. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

