‘Remove Trump or we will’: Democrat threat after day of shame in America

Security: Armoured vehicles outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, to prevent further riots. Photo: Erin Scott / Reuters

Donald Trump was last night facing the prospect of being removed from office before the end of his presidential term as Democratic congressional leaders threatened impeachment unless the cabinet forced his exit.

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Party leaders in the US House of Representatives and Senate respectively, demanded Mr Trump’s immediate removal amid outrage at his actions before the US Capitol was stormed by a mob of his supporters.

They publicly called on Mike Pence, the US vice-president, to invoke the 25th amendment, a mechanism that removes a president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

Such a move would need to be backed by Mr Pence and a majority of Mr Trump’s cabinet. There were media reports that some cabinet members were discussing the possibility but it remained unclear how seriously it was being considered.

Read More

To back up their ultimatum Ms Pelosi and Mr Schumer warned that they were willing to start impeachment, a process where the US Congress acts to remove a sitting president.

In an extraordinary press conference Ms Pelosi dubbed Mr Trump a “dangerous man”, adding: “A threshold was crossed of such magnitude that there is no way this president should be allowed to make any decision.”

Ms Pelosi also called Mr Trump a “complete tool of Putin”, referring to the Russian president Vladimir Putin, for the damage he had done to US democracy.

Mr Trump was impeached by the House in 2019 and acquitted by the Senate early last year. No US president has ever been impeached twice.

The remarkable developments are unprecedented in modern American politics. It raises the possibility that Mr Trump could be forced from office even though only 12 days remain before Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next president on January 20.

The moves reflect a spasm of fury among congressmen and from within the Trump administration at the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on Wednesday as the Senate and the House were certifying Mr Biden’s win in November’s presidential victory.

The president had addressed a crowd of tens of thousands of supporters on Wednesday morning urging them to march to the Capitol to “stop the steal” and show “strength”. Yesterday, it was confirmed that four people died in the Capitol building: one was shot and three were due to “medical emergencies”. At least 68 people were arrested.

By 3pm yesterday there had been no public appearance from Mr Trump, who is yet to condemn the extremists who stormed the Capitol in his name.

His Twitter account, a frequent means of communication, had remained suspended and Facebook banned him from its site and Instagram until he leaves office.

The president had released a statement via an adviser’s Twitter account on Wednesday night when Congress, reconvened after the violence, confirmed Mr Biden’s victory.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20,” Mr Trump wrote. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The remarks appeared to be an attempt to stem the backlash over his role in Wednesday’s chaos and to limit resignations that were already beginning to be announced.

However, Elaine Chao, the US transport secretary, yesterday became the first member of Mr Trump’s cabinet to resign over the incident.

Michael Mulvaney, Mr Trump’s former chief of staff who still held the role of US special envoy to Northern Ireland, also quit.

Other resignations included Matthew Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser, Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to Melania Trump the First Lady, and Sara Matthews, White House deputy press secretary. More were expected.

Much of what happens next depends on Mr Pence, who would step into the presidency if Mr Trump was removed.

By yesterday afternoon he had made no public comment, but friends close to the vice president made clear how furious he was.

Mr Pence, a loyal ally of Mr Trump throughout his four years, had resisted the president’s calls for him to throw out the election results as he presided over the Senate proceedings.

Joe Biden, the president-elect, yesterday escalated his criticism of Mr Trump’s supporters’ actions – although he stopped short of calling for the president’s removal.

Mr Biden said: “What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not disorder. It was not protest. It was chaos.”

“They weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic, it’s that simple. I wish we could say we couldn’t see it coming.”

Mr Biden also accused the authorities of treating the Trump-supporting mob more leniently than Black Lives Matter protesters.

The full scale of the devastation wrought by the mob was beginning to become apparent yesterday. Congressional offices were ransacked, papers strewn over floors.

The woman who died after being shot inside the Capitol was named as Ashli Babbitt (35) from Maryland.

US Capitol Police said the employee who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave amid a “thorough review”. The three people who died from medical emergencies were Benjamin Phillips (50) from Ringtown, Pennsylvania; Kevin Greeson (55) from Athens, Alabama; and Rosanne Boyland (34) from Kennesaw, Georgia.

Yesterday there was widespread debate about how security had failed so badly, allowing hundreds of pro-Trump supporters to sweep into the Capitol.

The US Secret Service, which is responsible for Mr Biden’s protection, is also reassessing its security plans for the day, said the Washington Post.

Mr Trump yesterday awarded medals of freedom to sportsmen at the White House. Reporters were not invited. (© Telegraph)

Read More

Telegraph.co.uk