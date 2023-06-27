Remains of missing British actor Julian Sands located in California

Julian Sands disappeared on January 13 while hiking in southern California. Photo: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

Human remains found in the area of the Californian mountains where British actor Julian Sands went missing more than five months ago are confirmed to be those of Mr Sands.

A local sheriff’s office in California confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Police said hikers had found the remains in the Mount Baldy area of the San Gabriel mountains.

The remains had been transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification which was received today.

Sands (65) failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area of the southern Californian mountains on January 13.

The actor is known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee.

The discovery of the remains comes shortly after his family released a statement saying they were continuing to keep him “in our hearts with bright memories”.

Searches have been hampered by poor conditions in the area and were halted in March due to the risk of avalanches.