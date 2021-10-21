Human remains found are those of murdered woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie, the FBI has confirmed.

The FBI said analysis of dental records of the remains found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area are those of Laundrie, who was missing and wanted in connection with the death of Ms Petito.

Read More

The human remains were found on Wednesday along with items believed to belong to Laundrie, girlfriend, Petito, was found slain after he returned home alone from their cross-country road trip, according to the FBI.

In a news release, the US Department of Justice said: “On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie."

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search on Wednesday with the FBI and police from North Port, Florida, more than a month after Laundrie was reported missing after heading to the vast Carlton Reserve park.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said. “As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Laundrie, 23, was a person of interest in the killing of Petito, who was reported missing September 11 by her parents while the couple was on a cross-country trip out West.

The case generated enormous public interest but also raised uncomfortable questions over the unequal attention given to the hundreds of cases of Native American and other minority women missing or murdered across the United States. Petito is white.

Petito’s body was found September 19 on the edge of Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. The coroner there concluded she died of strangulation and her body had been where it was found for three or four weeks.

The couple were stopped August 12 by police in Moab, Utah, after they had a physical altercation, but no charges were filed.

Laundrie returned home alone September 1 in the Ford van the couple took on their trip. He was reported missing after telling his parents on Sept. 14 that he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve, a nature preserve in Sarasota County that has for weeks been a key area in the search.

The activity on Wednesday was focused on the nearby Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where television news reports showed numerous law enforcement vehicles arriving and a tent set up inside the woods. The location is where a Ford Mustang that Laundrie drove to the wilderness was found.

Laundrie is charged in a federal Wyoming indictment with unauthorised use of a debit card, which would allow authorities to arrest him if he is found alive.

It alleges Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000. It does not say to whom the card belonged or what type of charges were made.