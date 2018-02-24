News North America

Read the 18 word Kylie Jenner tweet that wiped $1.3bn off Snapchat's value

Kylie Jenner is widely reported to have sent Snapchat's share price tumbling with just 18 words, marking one of the most expensive tweets on record.

"Sooo [sic] does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad," the 22-year-old asked her 24.5 million Twitter followers.

Shortly after, Snapchat's value nosedived by $1.3bn (€1.06bn).

Miss Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan (the daughter of Kris and sibling to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall) is living proof that the widely mocked #influencer crowd is a force to be reckoned with.

(L-R) TV personalities Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2011 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA)
(L-R) TV personalities Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2011 People's Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 5, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA)

Analysts have questioned whether the drop in price is down to Ms Jenner's tweet or the widespread outrage among users following Snapchat's recent redesign and an analyst's warning note.

But Jenner's tweet hit the web before the markets opened yesterday and could have been behind the slide in pre-trading.

