Read the 18 word Kylie Jenner tweet that wiped $1.3bn off Snapchat's value
Kylie Jenner is widely reported to have sent Snapchat's share price tumbling with just 18 words, marking one of the most expensive tweets on record.
"Sooo [sic] does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad," the 22-year-old asked her 24.5 million Twitter followers.
Shortly after, Snapchat's value nosedived by $1.3bn (€1.06bn).
Miss Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan (the daughter of Kris and sibling to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall) is living proof that the widely mocked #influencer crowd is a force to be reckoned with.
sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad.— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018
Analysts have questioned whether the drop in price is down to Ms Jenner's tweet or the widespread outrage among users following Snapchat's recent redesign and an analyst's warning note.
But Jenner's tweet hit the web before the markets opened yesterday and could have been behind the slide in pre-trading.
