Rapper ASAP Rocky is back in the United States as the verdict in a Swedish assault case against him and two other Americans looms.

Rapper ASAP Rocky back in the US ahead of Swedish assault case verdict

Local TV stations reported that the American artist was among a group of people shown emerging from a private plane at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday night.

A private jet carrying the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, left Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Friday.

The Stockholm district court released ASAP Rocky, David Rispers Jr and Bladimir Corniel until August 14, when a verdict is expected.

ASAP Rocky, right, leaves the district court (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP)

They are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast food restaurant in Stockholm.

The rapper pleaded not guilty, saying he acted in self-defence. He had been jailed since his July 3 arrest.

