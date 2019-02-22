News North America

Friday 22 February 2019

R Kelly charged with ten counts of sexual abuse

R Kelly is facing sex abuse charges (Frank Micelotta/AP)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

US musician R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to court documents.

The charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song I Believe I Can Fly.

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

