R&B superstar R Kelly found guilty of racketeering and sex-trafficking

R Kelly, the R&B superstar known for the anthem I Believe I Can Fly, was convicted yesterday in a sex-trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

The jury found Kelly guilty of racketeering on their second day of deliberations. He remained motionless, eyes downcast as the verdict was read.

The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls – and keep them obedient and quiet – amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were under-age.

Kelly was also convicted of criminal counts accusing him of violating the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to take anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose”.

Kelly’s lawyer Deveraux Cannick said he was disappointed by the verdict.

“I think I’m even more disappointed the government brought the case in the first place given all the inconsistencies,” Mr Cannick said.

For years, the public and news media seemed to be more amused than horrified by allegations of relationships with minors, starting with Kelly’s illegal marriage to the R&B phenomenon Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15.

His records and concert tickets kept selling. Other artists continued to record his songs, even after he was arrested in 2002 and accused of making a recording of himself sexually abusing and urinating on a 14-year-old girl.

Widespread public condemnation didn’t come until a widely watched docu-series Surviving R Kelly helped make his case a signifier of the #MeToo era, and gave voice to accusers who wondered if their stories were previously ignored because they were black women.

At the trial, several of Kelly’s accusers testified without using their real names to protect their privacy and prevent possible harassment by the singer’s fans.



The defence labelled the accusers “groupies” and “stalkers”.

Mr Cannick questioned why the alleged victims stayed in relationships with Kelly if they thought they were being exploited.



Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been jailed without bail since 2019. The trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and Kelly’s last-minute shake-up of his legal team.



The accusers alleged that they also were ordered to sign nondisclosure forms and were subjected to threats and punishments such as violent spankings if they broke what one referred to as “Rob’s rules”.

Some said they believed the videotapes he shot of them having sex would be used against them if they exposed what was happening.

Among the other more troubling tableaus were: Kelly keeping a gun by his side while he berated one of his accusers as a prelude to forcing her to give him oral sex in a Los Angeles music studio and Kelly giving several alleged victims herpes without disclosing he had an STD.

The New York case is only part of the legal peril facing him. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Trial dates for these have yet to be set.