Protest over bar closure as 24,000 New Yorkers die from Covid-19

A woman delivers her message as she joins the crowd of protesters outside Mac's Public House in Staten Island. Photo: Reuters/Jeenah Moon

Hundreds of mostly maskless protesters stood shoulder to shoulder outside a Staten Island bar to demonstrate against the state’s coronavirus restrictions and support a tavern forced to shut down for flouting the guidelines.

The raucous scene of about 400 demonstrators in front of Mac’s Public House came a day after plainclothes city sheriff’s deputies busted the bar.

Authorities said it had been operating without a liquor licence for serving food and alcohol to patrons indoors past the 10pm city curfew, in exchange for a mandatory $40 “donation”.

The bar’s owners had previously declared the establishment an “autonomous zone” and publicly taunted New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mac’s co-owner Danny Presti on Tuesday for obstructing governmental administration, and a cook, bartender and the bar’s lawyer were also charged, according to the New York Daily News. Mr Presti was released.

The tavern’s defiance is part of a larger pushback from bars and restaurants in Staten Island – a borough largely sympathetic to President

Donald Trump – which are flouting the state and local restrictions.

Covid-19 has killed more than 24,000 throughout New York city.

The state has faced a significant surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths over the last week, according to data compiled by The Washington Post.

It mattered little to the hundreds gathered on Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday night, many of whom were waving American flags in an area described as “the middle of a Covid hot zone”.

They chanted, “F*** Cuomo!” and “Open up!” and sang songs like Twisted Sister’s We’re Not Gonna Take It and a cover of the Village People’s YMCA, a staple of Trump political rallies.

“The people have rights!” one protester yelled . “Open the door, I’m thirsty!”

Mac’s first gained attention on November 20, when the bar, ignoring cease-and-desist orders and piling up fines, said it planned to continue indoor dining despite it being illegal.

The bar’s owners painted an orange rectangle in front of the business to mark their declaration as an “autonomous zone.” (© The Washington Post)